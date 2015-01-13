The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives at the Elysee Palace before the solidarity march (Rassemblement Republicain) in the streets of Paris January 11, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. France has ordered 10,000 troops to protect the country’s sensitive sites, including Jewish schools, starting Tuesday evening.

2. The next cover of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo will feature the Prophet Muhammed holding a sign that says “Je Suis Charlie,” under the words “Tout est pardonné” or “All is forgiven,” when it’s released on Wednesday.

3. German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Monday that Islam “belongs to Germany,” denouncing the anti-immigration protests in Dresden.

4. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has started calling the Islamic State militant group by the name “Daesh,” which the terrorist organisation reportedly hates.

5. Pope Francis begins his second trip to Asia with a visit to Sri Lanka on Tuesday where he will meet the new president as well as Buddhist, Hindu, and Muslim leaders.

6. Pro-democracy organisers in Hong Kong are planning another sit-in that could take place as soon as Feb. 1.



7. The World Health Organisation has submitted new documents in which the UN body blames governments for the poor handling of the Ebola crisis and asks for more power and resources to respond to emergencies.

8. An underwater volcano erupted off the South Pacific island nation of Tonga turning the sea red and cancelling flights.

9. Long-haul Airbus jets will soon be equipped with black boxes that can float so the recorders can be more easily recovered.

10. Fidel Castro has sent a letter to his friend, former Argentine soccer star Diego Maradona to quash rumours that the former Cuban leader might have died.

And finally …

Scientists discovered what actually wiped out the Mayan civilisation.

