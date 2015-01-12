The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Darren Whiteside An Airbus investigator walks near part of the tail of the AirAsia QZ8501 passenger plane in Kumai Port, near Pangkalan Bun, Central Kalimantan January 12, 2015.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Hundreds of thousands of people including 40 world leaders gathered in the centre of Paris on Sunday to march in solidarity after multiple terror attacks in the French capital.

2. A video released Sunday shows Amedy Coulibaly, one of the three gunmen killed on Friday after terror attacks in Paris, pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

3. Two people have been detained following an arson attack on a German newspaper that reprinted Mohammed cartoons from the French satirical paper Charlie Hebdo.



4. Indonesian divers have recovered the AirAsia Flight data recorder.

5. Japan will propose a record $US800 billion budget for the next fiscal year.

6. France will deploy around 5,000 troops on Monday to protect 700 Jewish schools in the country.



7. Most schools in Pakistan reopened Monday after last month’s murder of 134 students at a school in the city Peshawar.

8. SpaceX successfully landed its Falcon 9 rocket on a floating ocean platform on Saturday, paving the way for a new era of reusable rocket technology.

9. Swedish actress Anita Ekberg, best know for her role in Federico Fellini’s 1960 film “La Dolce Vita,” died Sunday at at the age of 83.

10. “Boyhood” won the Golden Globe award Sunday night for best film drama.

And finally …



Scientists have discovered the fossil remains of a dolphin-like reptile in Scottish waters that lived about 170 million years ago.

