Good morning! Here’s what you need to know today.

1. On Wednesday, Bill Cosby was charged with aggravated indecent assault, a first-degree felony. The charge relates to a sexual assault alleged to have happened more than a decade ago.

2. While Brussels was in lockdown in the hunt for terrorist suspects in November, soldiers and police officers had an orgy, according to local news reports.

3. Storm Frank has struck parts of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland causing yet more severe flooding. People have been evacuated from their homes and thousands more have been left without power.

4. Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it will begin warning users of its Outlook.com email service when the company suspects that a government has been trying to hack into their accounts. Microsoft told Reuters about the plan in a statement.

5. Turkish authorities say they have foiled an Islamist plan to carry out suicide attacks in Ankara on New Year’s Eve.Counter-terrorism police arrested two suspected ISIS militants during a raid in the capital’s Mamak district, the chief prosecutor office alleged.

6. Germany will have registered just over a million migrants by the end of the year, a regional newspaper said on Wednesday, roughly in line with the latest predictions but still about five times more than last year.

7. The billionth Uber ride took place in London on Christmas Eve, the company has revealed. The passenger, Marvin, has received free Uber trips for a year and the driver, Ara, has been given a free holiday to a city of his choice.

8. Federal prosecutors have charged the man tied to the couple who massacred 14 people at a social-services agency in San Bernardino, California. Enrique Marquez Jr. was indicted on charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists alongside Syed Rizwan Farook.

9. Nigerian authorities have seen documents suggesting the proceeds from past crude oil sales were diverted to personal accounts rather than reaching government coffers, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

10. The US has accused Iran of launching a “highly provocative” rocket test last week near its warships and commercial traffic passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The incident exposes how tensions between the two countries could escalate even after a landmark nuclear deal.

And finally … These are the 14 best places to go if the world is going to end.

