The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

NASA/JPL-Caltech/ESA/DLR/FU Berlin/MSSS This illustration depicts a lake of water partially filling Mars’ Gale Crater, receiving runoff from snow melting on the crater’s northern rim.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday.

1. A World Health Organisation report released Tuesday shows that malaria deaths dropped by 47% worldwide compared with 2000, but contains a warning that Ebola could worsen in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

2. Hong Kong authorities are preparing to clear the city’s main pro-democracy protest next to government headquarters, following a court order requested by a local bus company.



3. NASA’s Curiosity rover has found stronger evidence that Mars once supported life more than three billion years ago after the six-wheeled robot observed sedimentary deposits that suggest Gale Crater once held lakes, streams, and deltas.



4. Brent crude fell to its lowest in five years on Tuesday, slipping below $US66 a barrel on fears of oversupply.

5. Human rights group Amnesty International accused the Israeli military of committing war crimes against the people of Gaza during a nearly two-month war this summer.

6.

The International Olympic Committee on Monday approved the largest reforms package in decades, that, among some of the most significant changes, calls for the launch of a TV channel and would allow the Games to be hosted by two countries in extreme circumstances.



7. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras on Monday called a snap presidential election, pushing the vote forward by two months to Dec. 17 in a move to “prevent the opposition from undermining Greece’s economy,” a government spokesman said.



8. Many former Sony Pictures employees are furious with the studio for not offering enough protection after more than 40,000 Social Security numbers, as well as other confidential documents, were leaked online following a massive hack.

9. Apple has named the best iPhone apps of the year, with Elevate, an app designed to train your brain and increase your memory, taking the top spot.

10. A report released on Monday suggests that the historic three-year drought in California is the result of natural conditions and not global warming caused by man-made greenhouse gas emissions.

And finally …

General Mills is bringing back French Toast Crunch, a sugary corn cereal that was pulled from US supermarket shelves in 2006, but remained on sale in Canada.

