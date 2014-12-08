The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Stringer Strong winds and waves brought by Typhoon Hagupit pound the seawall in Legazpi City, Albay province southern Luzon December 7, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. At least 21 people were killed and around one million evacuated as typhoon Hagupit, which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm, swept through the Philippines over the weekend.

2. Japan’s economy contracted more than expected in the period between July and September, revised data showed Monday.

3.Ride-sharing service Uber has reportedly been banned in Delhi after a passenger alleged that a driver raped her.



4. DNA results from a bone fragment confirmed the death of one of the 43 students in Mexico who have been missing since September after clashes with police.



5. Amazon workers at two warehouses in Germany called a strike on Monday over wage disputes with the online US retailer.



6. At least 70 migrants from Africa drowned after their boat sank near the entrance of the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.



7. A US doctor who was treated for Ebola has spoken out for the first time in an interview with the The New York Times.

8. New Zealand authorities said Monday that around 200 passengers on a cruise ship were sickened by an outbreak of norovirus.



9. Two Myanmar men have plead not guilty to murder chargers over the killing of two British tourists on the Thai island of Koah Tao in September.

10. Prince William and wife Kate arrived in New York on Monday as part of a three-day trip to the East Coast, during which William will meet with President Barack Obama to discuss the illegal wildlife trade.

And finally …

Grumpy cat has earned its owner nearly $US100 million in just 2 years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.