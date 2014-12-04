The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

NASA Typhoon Hagupit in the western Pacific Ocean is captured by NASA’s Aqua satellite December 3, 2014

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Protests have paralysed parts of New York City after a grand jury announced its decision Wednesday to not indict a white officer involved in the death of a Staten Island man, who was black.

2. North Korea has officially denied that it was involved in the massive hack of Sony Pictures.



3. The European Central Bank will announce its latest monetary policy decisions at 12:45 p.m. GMT on Thursday, followed by a press conference with ECB president Mario Draghi.

4. A major Philippines city is being evacuated as Super Typhoon Hagupit heads toward the island.

5. Japanese newspapers polls showed Thursday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party may expand its majority in the Dec. 14 election.

6.

Kmart has become the second major retailer, after Target, to pull the Grand Theft Auto video game, from its Australian stores due to complaints over violence against women.

7. A lawsuit in California accuses Apple of using iTunes to fix prices.

8. A Thai court has charged two Burmese men will killing two British tourists, 23-year-old Hannah Witheridge and 24-year-old David Miller,

in Thailand in September.

9. Unilever will separate its spreads division, which includes brand like Flora and Bertolli margarine, into a separate company after admitting it was bringing down the business, The Wall Street Journal reports.



10. An international group of scientists has warned that asteroids are one of the biggest threats facing humanity and has called for increased efforts to detect and track killer space rocks.

And finally …

London has released new images of its Crossrail project, currently the largest infrastructure project in Europe.

