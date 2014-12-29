The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Indonesian officials said on Monday that search and rescue planes had spotted objects in the sea within the area where an AirAsia jet carrying 162 people went missing on Sunday.

2. The Greek Parliament will hold its third and final vote to elect a president on Monday, while failure to do could trigger snap elections.

3. The Croatian presidential election will head for runoff on Jan. 11 after Sunday’s vote produced no outright winner.

4. More than 200 people are still trapped on a burning ferry that caught fire on Sunday as the boat was travelling from Greece to its home port in Italy.

5. Gmail has been blocked in China.

6. South Korea said on Monday that it might resume talks with North Korea amid allegations that the country is responsible for the hack on Sony Pictures.

7. A Japanese man is being tested for Ebola after returning from Sierra Leone on Dec. 23.



8. “The Interview” pulled in an impressive $US18 million in its opening weekend after Sony Pictures decided to release the film online.



9. Germany’s Central Bank President, Jens Weidmann, told a newspaper on Sunday that growth in Europe’s biggest economy could be better than expected next year.



10. A British buyout firm has sent a letter to retailer American Apparel urging it to consider a sale.

And finally …

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has explained the meaning of his controversial Christmas day tweet about the birth of Sir Isaac Newton, which some characterised as anti-Christian.

