The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

1. Sony Pictures has reversed its decision to pull “The Interview” from all theatres and said the film will now play in more than 200 cinemas around the US on Christmas Day, a move that was praised by the White House.

2. Standard & Poor’s said there’s at least a 50% chance that Russia’s credit rating will be lowered below investment grade, also known as junk, within 90 days.

3. South Korean officials charged Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and the head of its domestic partner with illegally operating rental cars as taxis, Bloomberg reports.

4. Former US President George H. W. Bush was admitted to a Texas hospital Tuesday night suffering shortness of breath.

5. Coca-Cola is reportedly planning to cut as many as 2,000 jobs globally in the coming weeks, in addition to getting rid of executive perks and holiday parties, as part of a plan to save $US3 billion in its annual budget.



6.The Navy SEAL who says he shot Osama Bin Laden, 38-year-old Robert O’Neill, is reportedly under investigation for leaking secrets.

7. Australian police arrested two men in Sydney on Wednesday, with one allegedly in possession of documents connected to a planned terrorist attack on government targets.



8. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reelected by parliament on Wednesday, paving the way for him to launch a new cabinet with a new defence minister.

9. The United Nations’ disaster chief has warned of more natural catastrophes in the coming decades.



10. At least 100 people were stranded by floods at a resort in a Malaysian national park, which is experiencing its heaviest rainfall in more than four decades.

And finally …

An Italian circus is in trouble for disguising chow chow puppies as pandas by dying them black and white.

