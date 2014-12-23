The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS Singer Joe Cocker at concert in Zurich in 1997.

1. North Korea’s Internet was restored on Tuesday after a New Hampshire-based company reported that the network completely collapsed on Monday in a suspected cyberattack.



2. North Korea’s National Defence Commission has addressed the Sony hack in a 1,722-word statement that

includes dramatic threats and praise for the hackers.

3. British singer Joe Cocker died Monday at the age of 70.

4. Pope Francis sharply criticised the Vatican’s bureaucracy in a Christmas address to the Roman Curia on Monday, blasting the body for “the sickness of mental and spiritual hardening.”



5. The founder and former CEO of American Apparel Dov Charney said he his down to his last $US100,000 and sleeping on a friend’s couch after being fired from the company in June.



6. Satellite imagery suggests that nearly 300 cultural heritage sites in Syria have been damaged or destroyed in its ongoing civil war, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

7. Japanese markets are shut for the birthday of reigning Emperor Akihito, who celebrated his 81st birthday on Tuesday.

8. The naturalist whom was widely reported to have been eaten alive by an anaconda for a “Discovery Channel” show has in an op-ed spoken out about the stunt that triggered a media circus .



9. After shutting down in 1991, Miami-based Eastern Air Lines welcomed home its first new aircraft on Dec. 19.

10. Google has revealed its first complete prototype of a driverless car.

And finally …

A new study claims that the trendy

meat- and vegetable-heavy Paleolithic diets don’t actually mimic how people of the Paleolithic Period ate.

