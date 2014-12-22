The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. Oil-rich countries Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates blamed the slump in oil prices on producers outside OPEC during an energy conference on Sunday and stood by the organisation’s decision last month not to curb output.



2. Sony is reportedly planning to release “The Interview” for free after the film’s release in theatres was cancelled following threats from hackers.

3. A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ismaaiyl Brinsley, fatally shot two Brooklyn police officers on Saturday as they sat in their patrol car before committing suicide.



4. Taiwan is considering blocking access to Uber’s website and mobile app, claiming it does not have the proper licence.

5. North Korea is threatening strikes against the White House, calling the US a “cesspool of terrorism” in a statement from the National Defence Commission.



6. The identity of the CIA analyst who spent years tracking down Osama bin Laden and who was immortalised in the film “Zero Dark Thirty” has been revealed.

7. South Korea’s nuclear plant operator, Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power, will conduct drills to test its ability to withstand a cyberattack after blueprints of its nuclear reactors were leaked on social media last week.



8. The Australian house where a 37-year-old mother allegedly killed eight children, seven her own, is set to be demolished.

9. Pakistan executed four more militants on Sunday, ending a six-year moratorium on capital punishment, following a Taliban school attack that killed 149 people, mostly children.

10. South Korea on Monday lowered its economic growth forecast for 2015 to 3.8% from 4% after a warning from the country’s central bank.

And finally …

A father and his two young sons survived 11 days stranded in the Australian outback by rationing food and collecting rainwater.

