The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Friday.

1. Russia has dropped its $US40 billion South Stream gas pipeline, which would have run under the Black Sea to central Europe, due to plummeting energy prices.

2. The three original founders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy demonstrations announced on Tuesday they would surrender by turning themselves into the police.

3. Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram attacked two state capitals in northern Nigeria on Monday, including a suicide bombing at a crowded market.

4. The World Bank said Tuesday that the fallout from the the Ebola virus will send Guinea and Sierra Leone into recession next year.



5. Oil company TransCanada has halted the construction of a terminal on a major pipeline along the St. Lawrence River after identifying a nearby population of endangered beluga whales.

6. A new map of the universe when it was 380,000 years old provides new information about dark matter.

7. British insurer Aviva has agreed to a £5.6 billion takeover of Friends Life, which will create the UK’s largest insurance, savings, and asset management firm, the BBC reports.



8. A new study has revealed that the majority of students at American public colleges do not graduate on time.

9. Hawaii has identified the first outbreak of a deadly pig virus, Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea, that emerged in the continental US last year.

10. The Lufthansa pilot strike, now in its second day and the ninth this year, has extended to long-haul and cargo flights in addition to domestic and European routes.

And finally …

The world’s largest animal sacrifice began last weekend in southern Nepal and the pictures are unbelievable.

