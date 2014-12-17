The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra Women mourn their relative Mohammed Ali Khan, 15, a student who was killed during an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, at his house in Peshawar December 16, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. 145 people were killed, mostly schoolchildren, after the Pakistani Taliban attacked a school in Peshawar.



2. Apple suspended online operations in Russia on Tuesday due to the instability of the ruble.



3. Oil slipped below $US60 a barrel on Wednesday, remaining around its lowest in five years.

4. The New York City premier of “The Interview” has been cancelled after a hacking group calling themselves the Guardians of Peace threatened to carry out terrorist attacks against movie theatres.



5. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbot has announced an investigation into the background of Man Haron Monis, the hostage-taker who died along with two captives after taking control of a cafe in Sydney.

6. Google News shut down its service in Spain in protest of a law that would make it pay new publishers for content.

7. Peruvian officials will seek to extradite Greenpeace activists whom they accuse of causing “irreparable damage” to centuries-old carvings in the desert during a publicity stunt meant to bring attention to UN climate talks.

8. Elon Musk’s Space X will attempt to land its Falcon 9 rocket on a sea platform following a Friday launch from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

9. The Church of England is expected to named its first female bishop on Wednesday, ending centuries of male leadership one month after a historic change to canon law.

10. Comedian Bill Cosby will not be charged over allegations he sexually assaulted a teenager at the Playboy Mansion 1974.

And finally …

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly expecting their first child.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.