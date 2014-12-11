The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Baz Ratner The polluted area caused by an oil spill at the Evrona desert reserve, near the Red Sea resort city of Eilat, on Wednesday.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Thursday.

1. Hong Kong authorities started clearing the main pro-democracy protest site near government headquarters that has block major roads in the city’s financial district for nearly 10 weeks.

2. Israel is dealing with the worst oil spill in its 66-year history after a breached pipeline leaked as much as 5 million litres of crude into the Evrona desert reserve, which could spread to the Red Sea shore.



3. A US Senate report on CIA interrogations says the intelligence agency lied about how Osama Bin Laden was captured in 2011.



4. Google said it would shut down its Google News service in Spain because of a new law that requires the company to pay publishers for showing their work.

5. OPEC decreased its projection for oil demand in 2015 to 28.9 million barrels a day, its lowest level since 2002.

6. Greenpeace apologised for placing a banner next to an ancient hummingbird carving in Peru as part of a publicity stunt to put pressure on the United Nations climate talks in Lima.

7. Pakistani teenager Malala Yousafzai and Indian activist Kailash Satyarthi received their Nobel Peace Prizes on Wednesday at a ceremony in Oslo.

8. Brazil’s National Truth Commission on Wednesday released a damning 2,000-page report on the killings and acts of torture committed between 1964 and 1985 under the nation’s military dictatorship.

9. Alan Rusbridger will step down as editor-in-chief of The Guardian to become chair of The Scott Trust, which owns Guardian Media Group, next year.

10. Northern regions of the UK were pounded Wednesday and early Thursday by strong winds and huge waves spawned by a “weather bomb” storm system.

And finally …

The BBC is going to build an insane theme park in Kent, a county southeast of London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.