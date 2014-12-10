The 10 Most Important Things In The World Right Now

REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee Supporters of Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP) shout slogans as they participate in a candle light vigil during a protest against the rape of a female passenger, in New Delhi December 8, 2014.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. The US Senate Intelligence Committee released a report on Tuesday that details harsh CIA interrogation techniques employed in counterterrorism efforts during the administration of US President George W. Bush.

2. A new leak of confidential documents adds dozens of more companies, including Microsoft and Disney, onto the list of corporations seeking secret tax deals in Luxembourg.



3. Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras named his candidate for the Greek presidency, former European Commissioner Stavros Dimas, a day after moving the presidential vote forward from February to Dec. 17.

4. The first pieces from the wreckage of Flight MH17 arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday from Ukraine.

5. Rideshare service Uber is drawing scrutiny worldwide after allegations that an Uber driver raped a woman in India last weekend.

6. The head of commodities at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Francisco Blanch, said that the influence of the OPEC has “dissolved,” and instead given way to the desires of one member, Saudi Arabia.

7. The recent hack on Sony Pictures could cost the studio up to $US100 million, experts said.



8. 17-year-old Malala Yousafzai, of Pakistan, will receive the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo on Wednesday, along with the Indian campaigner Kailash Satyarthi.

9. A UN report released Wednesday found that a record 3,400 migrants, many from Libya, have died this year in the Mediterranean Sea trying to reach Europe.



10.

Australia pledged $US165 million (£105 million) to a UN climate fund after initially refusing to donate.

And finally …

The original ink drawing of Winnie-the-Pooh, Christopher Robin, and Piglet playing “poohsticks” sold at auction in London for a record-breaking £314,500 ($US490,470 or 399,170 euros).



