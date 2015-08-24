Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Monday.

1. A gunman who opened fire on a high-speed train in France using an AK-47 is reportedly “dumbfounded” after being labelled a terrorist.

2. 1 trillion yuan (£100 billion) might be deployed in an attempt to prevent a stock market meltdown. The Shanghai Composite stock index has lost 32.26% in less than 50 trading sessions.

3. The death toll of the Shoreham air crash has risen to 11. A further 14 people were injured when a vintage plane crashed into the busy A27 near Sussex, England, on Saturday.

4. ISIS have blown up Baal Shamin, one of the most important temples in the ancient city of Palmyra in Syria.

5. South Korea has said it won’t end propaganda broadcasts across the border with North Korea until they get a “clear” apology.

6. President Otto Perez of Guatemala has said he won’t stand down amid allegations of corruption and using his political authority for personal gain.

7. Multiple explosions and a massive blaze lit up the night sky after a US army base in Tokyo set on fire. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

8. Actor Mel Gibson has denied claims he assaulted a female photographer outside a Sydney cinema. Australian media reported that he pushed, spat, and shouted at the News Corp Australia photographer.

9. Another huge fire has broken out at a steelworks near Haneda airport, Tokyo. The airport is the second busiest in Asia and the fourth busiest in the world.

10. About 60 cities around the world staged “GoTopless” parades over the weekend. In New York, one GoTopless spokeswoman said the goal is for gender equality when it comes to baring one’s chest.

And finally…

A century-old message in a bottle, possibly the oldest ever found, has finally reached its destination. The bottle was tossed into the North Sea between 1904 and 1906 and washed up on the beach on the German island of Amrum.

