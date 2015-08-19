Hello! Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday.

1. Asian stocks have hit two-year lows, the Guardian reports, as the Chinese stock market continues to fall.

2. Hackers who broke into extramarital affairs website Ashley Madison have dumped nearly 10GB of users’ data online.

3. A Bangkok shrine that was targeted in a bomb attack earlier this week that killed 20 and wounded nearly 130 others has reopened.

4. Former Olympian Sebastian Coe has been elected the head of the IAAF, the global athletics governing body, the BBC reports.

5. Germany has increased its forecast for asylum seekers this year to a record-breaking 750,000, up from a previous estimate of 450,000, as migrant numbers surge across Europe.

6. UK interest rates are going to rise soon, predicts outgoing Bank of England policymaker Prof. David Miles.

7. Technology has created more jobs than it has destroyed, according to a review by Deloitte of 140 years-worth of data.

8. Islamic State militants have beheaded an 82-year-old archaeologist at the historic Syrian city of Palmyra.

9. The Chinese official in charge of the Tianjin explosion response is being investigated for corruption.

10. The White House has hired its first openly transgender employee.

The FDA in the US has approved a drug sometimes referred to as the “female Viagra.”

