The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Business Insider/Paul Schrodt Taylor Swift stars in the latest Apple ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Pinterest brought back a big way for its users to make money. Pinterest says it decided to bring affiliate capabilities back because it has strengthened its spam technology enough to weed out bad behaviour and it wants to reward its users.

2. Calvin Klein is sticking by its “upskirt” ad that has caused social media uproar and a petition for its removal. On Thursday, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) launched a petition, calling on Calvin Klein to “stop glamorizing sexual harassment and assault.”

3. Why UK media needs to stop blaming the Brexit for ad revenue declines. The UK’s biggest terrestrial TV commercial broadcaster ITV said on Thursday that worries over Britain’s referendum on its EU membership have led to “uncertainty in the UK advertising market.”

4. Mark Zuckerberg says there’s “no evidence” to support the Facebook Trending News controversy. The controversy arose after Gizmodo’s report quoted several former news “curators” who said that the team routinely omitted articles from conservative news sources.

5. The BBC is about to be governed in a completely new way. Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, the UK culture secretary John Whittingdale announced the BBC Trust is not “fit for purpose” and will be abolished.

6. Taylor Swift rocks out “like no one’s watching” in new Apple Music ad. In the new ad Swift says, “I love a quiet night at home,” before playing The Darkness’ 2003 hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

7. A marketing executive revealed that the industry has spent too much money on social media stars. The executive believes that the allure of social media stars will soon wane.

8. Hershey’s is cashing in on a viral mashup of two famous treats. The company confirmed on Thursday that a Reese’s Cup stuffed with Reese’s Pieces will be available on shelves starting in July.

9. Here’s how a commercial with hundreds of Jason Stathams was made. Check out behind-the-scenes of a recent LG commercial featured action star Jason Statham playing himself many, many times.

10. The mixed, early impact publishers are seeing from Facebook Instant Articles. Games and entertainment media company IGN said Instant Articles reach almost double the number of people on the social network than other posts, reports Digiday.

