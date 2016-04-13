The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Screenshot Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. 29 crazy, beautiful ad agency staff photos. Take a look at some of the best ad agency staff shots we’ve stumbled across over the past year.

2. RANKED: The world’s top 20 most authentic brands. Cohn & Wolfe ordered companies according to their scores on three criteria: “reliability,” “respectfulness,” and “reality.”

3. Facebook wants to completely revolutionise the way you talk to businesses. The company announced its widely expected Messenger Platform to let businesses build intelligent chatbots to automate their conversations with users.

4. Facebook showed us its 10-year road map in one graphic. The graphic was revealed at the company’s F8 developers’ conference on Tuesday.

5. A startup released a calculator to help you work out how much money mobile ad blockers can save you on excess data charges. On average, a US mobile user will save $7.19 per month by using a mobile ad blocker, Optimal.com claims.

7. Snapchat is stealing Instagram’s teen users away. Snapchat has caught up to and surpassed Instagram as the app of choice for teens, according to a new survey by investment bank Piper Jaffray.

8. Abercrombie & Fitch has brought in J. Crew to overhaul its image. The company recently announced it has hired Ashley Sargent Price to be creative director of marketing.

9. Nike is saluting Kobe Bryant with a tribute ad as he prepares for his final game on Wednesday. The “Mamba Day” spot — a play on his “Black Mamba” nickname — began airing over the weekend.

10. The first trailer for “Doctor Strange” — Marvel’s next big superhero movie — is here. Benedict Cumberbatch debuted the world premiere of the trailer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

