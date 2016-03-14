The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

SuccessStories.com Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 30 most creative women in advertising. From nominations, paired with our own research, we selected 30 of the most impressive women in advertising.

2. Things are heating up between Facebook and Snapchat. Facebook has repeatedly, and unsuccessfully, tried to mimic some of Snapchat’s most alluring features.

3. Abercrombie & Fitch is banking on this male model to turn around sales. Adam Levine came to Abercrombie from Club Monaco in June.

4. The 10 most effective ad campaigns this year. Warc released its 2016 rankings of the world’s 100 most effective advertising campaigns.

5. Publishers reveal what it’s really like using Facebook’s Instant Articles. We talked to a bunch of publishers who got early access to Instant Articles to see how the experience has gone so far.

6. Here are six important lessons if you want to make money in China. Landor — a global brand consultancy — released six tips for how western brands can perform well in China.

7. Yahoo’s move to attract more users shows a weakness in a key product. On Friday, Yahoo made it possible to use some of its most popular services with a non-Yahoo email address.

8. Meet the virtual reality ad network. Late last year, mobile ad network Airpush launched a “virtual reality ad network”: VirtualSky.

9. Sweden’s publishers are joining forces to simultaneously block ad block users. 90% of Sweden’s publishers (about 20) plan to collectively block the ad blockers during the month of August, Digiday reported.

10. The managing director of WPP ad agency J. Walter Thomson’s Korean office has been arrested and is being investigated over alleged corruption, Campaign reported. An article in The Korea Times, which did not name the agency or any individuals involved, said the arrest was made over allegations that Kim had created slush funds. The agency has also suspended its finance director “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

