The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. The CEO of Myspace told us why he just sold the company to Time Inc. On Thursday Time Inc. announced it was acquiring the social network’s parent company Viant.

2. The Independent owner is considering closing national print titles. The owner Evgeny Lebedev has not yet made a final decision, but it looks likely he will focus resources on the independent.co.uk website, reports The Guardian.

3. Amazon is gunning for Alibaba’s stake of Chinese e-commerce. Amazon is expanding its logistics services into mainland China and other major shipping hubs to reduce logistics costs.

4. Here are the ratings that have Viacom execs worried about their ailing TV networks. Sales in the filmed entertainment division fell by 15% as the company put out fewer releases.

5. Teen Generation Z is being called “millennials on steroids,” and that could be terrifying for retailers. A recent study by Ernst & Young sought to find out how the two groups of young people differ.

6. Craft beer-maker BrewDog poked fun at Guinness with a low-budget parody of its iconic surfers ad. The craft brewery’s new drink, Jet Black Heart, is a stout which directly takes on Guinness.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo starred in a bizarre Israeli telecom ad. The footballer lent his acting talents to an odd TV commercial for Israeli telecom firm HOT.

8. These are the 15 most successful CMOs in the US. Netflix’s chief marketing officer was the most-successful CMO in the US in 2015.

9. Sports Illustrated is about to feature its oldest swimsuit model ever in an ad. February 16’s edition will contain a Swimsuit for All ad campaign featuring a 56-year-old woman, Nicola Griffin.

10. It’s becoming easier to make money out of Facebook’s instant articles. This is partly a result of the social network relaxing ad rules in December, reports The WSJ.

