The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

BI This runner, Jeff Scardino, is one of our 30 under 30 most creative in advertising this year.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. We just named 2016’s 30 most creative people in advertising under 30. See who made it in this year’s rankings.

2. Here’s everything we know about the Super Bowl ads so far. We’ve got new details on Buick, Apartments.com, and The Pokemon Company.

3. Twitter just appointed its new CMO. Former American Express exec Leslie Berland is taking on the newly-created top marketing role.

4. The boss of the world’s biggest advertising company says rival Publicis is “having a French Revolution.” Sir Martin Sorrell is critical of Publicis’ recent restructure, which he says was a tactic designed to “distract” from other “issues.”

5. The Interactive Advertising Bureau’s chief called Adblock Plus an “unethical, immoral, mendacious coven of techie wannabes.” Randall Rothenberg also called Adblock Plus an “old-fashioned extortion racket” in his speech at the IAB’s annual leadership conference.

6. Verizon is giving away free data — as long as it’s used to watch advertisements. Called FreeBee Data 360, the program allows sponsors to pay for consumers to get access to advertiser content without having it count against their data allotment.

7. Apple delivered its 2015 holiday-quarter earnings report on Tuesday afternoon. It seems the iPhone business has finally peaked.

8. An exec who just bailed on Twitter is heading to Facebook to lead product for Instagram. Former product chief Kevin Weil is reportedly off to one of Twitter’s biggest rivals.

9. Watch out, Google: Facebook just expanded one of its major ad products. Facebook just opened up Audience Network to the mobile web.

10. Women are abandoning a longtime wardrobe staple — the handbag. It’s really hurting fashion brand Coach.

