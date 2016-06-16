The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Cannes Lions Cannes Lions Advertising festival opening gala.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google has turned its “Ad” badge green. The badge makes it clear that the search result is a sponsored, rather than an organic link.

2. YouTube is sending professional videographers to six US cities to help small business owners make video ads for free as long as they commit to spending $150 on the site. The Director Onsite service is available in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington DC, Boston, and Atlanta.

3. We made a list of the best secret party spots at the Cannes Lions advertising festival, according to veterans the annual jaunt. Locations include the Eden-Roc restaurant, the island of Ile Saint-Honorat, and the streets of”Le Suquet and Vieil Antibes.

4. Branding company TruthCo told us which TV shows millennials are most engaged with. One key feature identified is that millennials want content that has a social impact, as well as being entertaining.

5. These are the top 100 brands for millennials, according to a survey by ad agency Moosylvania. Apple takes first place, but other high ranking brands are more surprising.

6. Blackwood Seven, a Danish media agency that uses AI to make all its ad spend decisions, is coming to the US to steal clients from the big holding companies. Blackwood Seven is a software platform that uses automated processes to buy all forms of ad space — and it already has big clients including Volkswagen and Groupon.

7. YouTube has released more research saying it is bigger and better than TV in a bid to steal ad dollars. The latest study includes data from comScore and BARB that claims YouTube reaches more 18-to-34-year-old Brits on mobile alone than any commercial TV channel.

8. Preppy retailer Vineyard Vines, which refuses to put models in its catalogues, is estimated to be worth around $1 billion. Originally the company used normal people for its marketing because it could not afford models, but the brand has kept up the tradition as it has grown into a huge business.

9. Controversial retailer Shop Jeen is returning after mysteriously shutting down last September. The brand is known for selling glitter, ’90s nostalgia, and some irreverent and NSFW apparel.

10. Gawker CEO Nick Denton said that Gawker.com will continue to exist, even if its new owner does not wish to keep publishing the website. In a memo posted on Gawker, Denton said: “The brand is more famous than ever; if it does not fit an acquirer’s portfolio, Gawker.com will find an investor with a tolerance for controversy.”

