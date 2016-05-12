The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images Sport Adidas will no longer sponsor Chelsea FC’s shirts.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is preparing its big response to the ad blocking problem. Several executives with knowledge of discussions about an “acceptable ads policy” confirmed to Business Insider that Google has been looking at spearheading such a policy — although it would prefer it was positioned as being an industry response.

2. A Calvin Klein ad that features an upskirt photo is spurring outrage. The company posted an ad that says “I flash in #mycalvins,” with an upskirt shot to its Instagram page.

3. This memo shows how the CEO of one of Britain’s largest PR agencies is rallying clients to vote against a Brexit. Marshall Manson, UK CEO of Ogilvy Public Relations, says a Brexit would be terrible for business and is encouraging clients to engage their own British customers to vote for “remain.”

4. Adidas and Chelsea FC have agreed to end their sponsorship deal six years early. The move appears to suggest Chelsea has opted to switch to a more lucrative partnership with an Adidas competitor.

5. Google plans to ban ads from the “harmful” and “deceptive” payday lending industry. Effective July 13, Google will no longer allow ads for loans due within 60 days and will also ban ads for loans where the interest rate is 36% or higher.

6. Instagram announced a new logo. While the old Instagram app icon featured a brown and tan camera with a small splash of colour in the form of a banner folded over its corner, the new icon is far bolder, and more colourful.

7. Tinder released an ad for its India market — and people are calling it out of touch. In the video, released on Tinder’s India Facebook page, a mother approves of her daughter going on a secret Tinder date.

8. RANKED: Premier League shirt sponsorship deals from cheapest to most expensive. Sports website Total Sportek has released a countdown of the most lucrative shirt sponsorships in the Premier League for the 2015/16 season.

9. Martin Morgan is stepping down as CEO of the Daily Mail & General Trust by the end of this month after 27 years in the job. Paul Zwillenberg, currently an executive at the Boston Consulting Group, will assume the role when Morgan leaves.

10. British broadcaster ITV has cut its revenue forecast, blaming the Brexit for causing advertisers to be cautious on spend. ITV said in its Q1 trading update that it expects its net ad revenue to be flat in the first half of the year, a change from its estimates just two months ago when it said Euro 2016 would boost ad spend — although it expects to deliver “good group profit growth” in the period.

