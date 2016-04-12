The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Screenshot Facebook’s F8 conference kicks off on Tuesday.

1. Actor Michael B. Jordan trolls Kobe Bryant in the new Apple TV ad. The video is a promotion for the Apple TV.

2. Facebook is succeeding where Google should have dominated. Facebook has opened up its streaming capabilities to the public, putting discovery front and center.

3. Here’s what to expect from Facebook’s biggest event of the year. Facebook kicks off its annual developers’ conference, F8, on Tuesday.

4. Deodorant brand AXE is being accused of stealing content from Reddit for an ad. Last month, AXE launched a new online video series called “Shower Thoughts,” which appears to ape a Reddit thread.

5. VR is a dud — here’s why. The media markets won’t move towards VR until they absolutely have to because the visual, two-dimensional medium of TV and film are still the easiest ways to tell stories.

The start of "Game of Thrones" season six is quickly approaching, and HBO just released its second full trailer for the new episodes.

7. McDonald’s Monopoly promotional game has a surprisingly wild history. In the years since its inception in 1987, McDonald’s Monopoly, running through April 25 this year, has given out millions of dollars, thousands of prizes, and even gone through an embezzlement scandal.

8. One of retail’s biggest stars looks Photoshopped in a recent picture — and fans are furious. Vogue China is under fire for appearing to Photoshop star designer and former pop star Victoria Beckham.

9. A Match.com ad has been criticised for suggesting red hair and freckles are “imperfections.” The UK advertising watchdog has received around “half a dozen” complaints about the billboard, which appears in tube stations in London, according to The Guardian.

10. Online fashion retailer ASOS said during its half-year results that “Snapchat is an increasingly important channel for our customers.” ASOS content featuring during Snapchat’s “Fashion Week” Story was viewed more than 20 million times.

