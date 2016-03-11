The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images Head will continue sponsoring Maria Sharapova.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. See the ad featuring curvy models that major TV networks allegedly don’t want you to see. NBC and ABC have allegedly refused to air plus-size retailer Lane Bryant’s latest spot, TMZ is reporting.

2. Snapchat signed a deal that will bring major sports events to the app. Major events from The NBA, Major League Baseball, boxing and professional golf will now appear on Snapchat’s Live Story.

3. This niche web browser claims it now runs 45% faster than Chrome — even with ad blockers. Opera is introducing a new version of its desktop browser that directly incorporates ad-blocking features.

4. Tennis sponsor Head says it will continue its deal with “role model” Maria Sharapova after a failed drug test. The five-time Grand Slam winner said this week that she tested positive for the recently banned drug meldonium.

5. Soft drink consumption is plummeting in the US — and Coca-Cola is starting to sweat. Coca-Cola is moving to diversify its products range away from soft drinks and is betting on growth markets.

6. Marvel just stunned everyone by debuting Spider-Man in the latest “Captain America: Civil War” trailer. Played by Tom Holland, the friendly neighbourhood webslinger appears in the final moments of the trailer.

7. The hilarious trailer for The Lonely Island’s first movie is here and loaded with cameos. The mockumentary, “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” stars the comedy trio of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone.

8. A lawsuit alleges sexist and racist behaviour against the CEO of ad agency JWT. A long-time employee of the ad firm is accusing Gustavo Martinez of a pattern of racist and sexist behaviour, The Wall Street Journal reports.

9. A day in the life of The New York Times’ first VR editor. Jennna Pirog is leading the publications move into VR after working for several years in the tech industry, Digiday reports.

10. The biggest lost-in-translation mistakes made by western brands in China. Western fashion brands’ attempts at localisation have often led to ridicule by Chinese people.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.