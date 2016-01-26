The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. McDonald’s turned business around by making these major changes. The company’s quarterly same-store sales rose 5% globally in the most recent quarter.

2. Victoria’s Secret’s top competitor just released a lingerie ad that’s unlike anything else we’ve seen from a major retailer. Aerie has made a name for itself by abandoning Photoshop.

3. Instagram massively increased the number of ads it shows in the last few months. Brand Networks saw a 13 times increase in ad impressions within six months.

4. The Guardian is going to cut costs by 20% and job losses look inevitable. The company has rising losses of £50 million ($71 million.)

5. AOL just announced it is combining all of its publisher products into One. AOL is continuing its drive to simplify its business.

6. American Apparel’s notorious founder just lost his final chance to run the company. It’s over for Dov Charney at American Apparel.

7. Amazon Prime is growing like crazy. There are now 54 million members, up 35% from last year, says estimate.

8.. Meet Twitter’s new product chief: Jack Dorsey. Twitter revealed on Monday that the company will not appoint a direct successor to Weil.

9. This is how The Times of London is driving digital subscriptions. The Times doesn’t favour the metered approach, it’s all or nothing, reports Digiday.

10. Adidas is terminating its sponsorship deal of the world athletics’ governing body four years early. The BBC reports that the move will cost the IAAF and its commercial partner tens of millions of dollars in revenue.

