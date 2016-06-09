The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WPP CEO Martin Sorrell has criticised the Association of National Advertisers report into rebates. Speaking at WPP’s annual general meeting, Sorrell slammed the report, which alleges agencies take rebates and indulge in non-transparent business practices, as “in no way independent”.

2. Alphabet CEO Larry Page was weirdly missing from the company’s first shareholders’ meeting since the re-structure. Page has spoken at all shareholder meetings since 2010 (except for 2012 when he had a medical condition) — a Google representative declined to say why Page did not turn up.

3. Ads are coming to the iPhone App Store in the form of sponsored search results. According to Apple’s senior vice president Phil Schiller, the ads will be chosen on an auction system like Google’s AdWords.

4. Analysts at Morgan Stanley think Google Maps could be the company’s next $1 billion ad business. The new Promoted Pins ads in Google Maps encourage people into visiting businesses, like restaurants or gas stations, that appear along their route.

5. One third (33.45%) of WPP shareholders rejected CEO Sir Martin Sorrell’s $100 million pay deal. Shareholders were expected to revolt against his compensation package, which was up nearly 64% on the previous year.

6. Mobile ad tech company Smaato has been acquired by Chinese marketing firm Spearhead for $148 million. The deal represents a new trend of Chinese companies buying up ad tech.

7. Coke and Pepsi are banking on focusing on healthy options, like bottled water. Bottled water has become a $13 billion industry, thanks to brands like Coca-Cola’s Dasani and Pepsi’s Aquafina.

8. Arianna Huffington is building a new media startup called Thrive that is backed by Alibaba founder Jack Ma. The new publication will focus on content about health and wellness, made by celebrities and bloggers.

9. Adidas apologised for spelling “Colombia” as “Columbia” in a Copa America ad campaign. Adidas said it has now removed the graphics.

10. 62% of all apps downloaded last month were owned by Facebook. New research by Nomura, based on Sensor Tower data, shows that Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp account for more downloads than every other app combined.

