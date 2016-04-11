The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. UK national newspaper, the i, relaunches under a new owner today. Johnston Press CEO Ashley Highfield explains why his company bought a newspaper when print is in terminal decline.

2. The Daily Mail is exploring a bid for Yahoo. Daily Mail General Trust confirmed it is in talks with private equity companies about a potential takeover.

3. Facebook has made it easier for publishers and influencers to make money. Facebook will allow verified Pages to post branded content on their pages.

4. Twitter has appointed Martha Lane Fox and PepsiCo’s CFO to its board. Lane Fox is best known as the founder of online travel website LastMinute.com.

5. These are the 15 digital campaigns the biggest names in advertising wish they had created. This year’s IAB Mixx report is out, with case studies of some of the best recent digital ad campaigns.

6. Data shows one US presidential candidate clearly has the best TV ads. Democrat underdog Bernie Sanders is using the medium most effectively, according to data from Ace Metrix.

7. The trailer for ESPN’s explosive O.J. Simpson documentary is here. The “30 for 30” documentary, which will air in five parts starting in June, delves further into the backdrop of race and class in the Simpson story.

8. The new trailer for the next “Harry Potter” movie looks great. The brand new trailer for the first “Harry Potter” spinoff movie, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” is now out.

9. A new “Suicide Squad” trailer is here and it shows off more of the Joker. The film stars Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevingne.

10. Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth’s took home $14.5 million in compensation in 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported. His total compensation was up 12% on the prior year.

