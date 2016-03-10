The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Opera is adding a built-in ad-blocker to its web browser. The ad-blocker will be built into a new version of its desktop computer browser.

2. Publicis is restructuring its media agencies to consolidate its ad buying power. The move is the next phase of the advertising giant’s companywide restructuring plan that it unveiled in December, reports The Wall Street Journal.

3. A leaked memo revealed that the Republican campaign arm of the Senate thinks it’s time for candidates to start taking Snapchat seriously. The two-page memo explained that Snapchat had crossed 8 billion video views a day.

4. Millions of people hate Colonel Sanders — and KFC is thrilled. On Wednesday, the brand released yet another commercial starring Colonel Sanders.

5. Netflix’s “Daredevil” season two teaser shows off new characters and gear to get fans excited. The show’s official Twitter also released a photo.

6. Vice’s new TV channel VICELAND will launch on Sky TV in the UK. Launching in September, the channel is one of 12 that Vice plans to launch across Europe in just 18 months.

7. Mark Zuckerberg showed how the new “face swapping” app he just bought will change Facebook. The app could make Facebook a bit more like Snapchat.

8. The Guardian is the latest publisher to try tougher messaging to ad-blocker users. Commercial director Nick Hewat has hinted that the news site is poised to try a more aggressive defence of ads on its website, reports Digiday.

9. This is what a male doll would look like if it had the proportions of an average 19-year-old American. A crowdfunding campaign has been started for the first ever realistically proportioned male doll.

10. Sales at Urban Outfitters’ once-unstoppable brand are mysteriously falling. Urban Outfitters fourth quarter earnings revealed that Anthropologie’s comparable sales had dipped by 2%.

