The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook is getting into big trouble with two major countries. Regulators in France and India rejected the social network’s ongoing plans as threats to privacy and a free internet.

2. Adblock Fast returned to Google Play a week after being pulled. Samsung users can once again download the ad blocker from Google Play, after a successful appeal.

3. Twitter is going to start putting a daily auto-play video advert at the top of the timeline. Marketers will be able to own the top slot for a 24-hour period.

4. Facebook is exploring ways to be more like YouTube. The latter’s ability to monetise its viewer hours is its biggest advantage over Facebook right now.

5. Sheryl Sandberg explained how Facebook got more small businesses to buy ads. Facebook started prompting businesses to advertise on a post-by-post basis.

6. This model — who was dropped from her agency for being “too big” — was just announced as the new face of Victoria’s Secret’s top competitor. Aerie has been taking the lingerie world by storm with consistently strong sales.

7. The English Premier League unveiled its new “visual identity” for next season. Its new, sponsor-free look will take effect from the 2016-17 season onwards.

8. The Super Bowl ad about constipation made perfect business sense for the pharmaceutical company that paid for it. More than a third of US adults who were prescribed opioids to manage chronic pain reported being constipated.

9. We drank beer with the boss of Heineken UK, who is on a crusade for people to consume less booze. We got inside the the business thinking behind the “Moderate Drinkers Wanted” campaign.

10. Viacom announced more details about how its ad sales deal with Snapchat is going to work. Viacom will sell ads on behalf of Snapchat and bundle in TV buys too.

