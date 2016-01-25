The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Airbnb The Seashell House, Mexico, available on Airbnb

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Airbnb is pinning its hopes on China and millennials as it looks to become profitable. Demand in the country increased eightfold last year.

2. Four of Twitter’s top execs are leaving. Twitter will also appoint two new board members soon, Business Insider has learned.

3. There’s a new way to access Facebook on the “dark web.” As well as trafficking illicit goods, the dark web also hosts legitimate sites with an interest in preserving user privacy, reports Quartz.

4. Here’s what Jack Dorsey said about the big executive shake up that just rocked Twitter. He has confirmed the big executive shake up at the company.

5. Sir Martin Sorrell tells us WPP wanted to buy Datalogix. But he didn’t want to stump up the $1.2 billion Oracle paid for it.

6. The Super Bowl is fast approaching. Here’s everything we know about the big game ads so far.

7. Hilton is opening a new hotel brand designed for millennials. The first of many will open late in 2016, reports Ad Age.

8. The Guardian is having another round of job cuts. Parent company Guardian Media Group is reportedly facing increasing losses, rising from £45 million ($64 million) to nearly £50 million ($71 million), reports The Drum.

9. This is probably the first booze ad with a baby monitor in it. MillerCoors is targeting generation X, reports Ad Age.

10. Bild on ad blocking: “We will not be blackmailed.“ The German tabloid banned ad blockers from accessing its site, reports Digiday.

