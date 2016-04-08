The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. 17 newspapers have called ex-Mozilla CEO’s new ad-blocking browser “blatantly illegal.” A group of the biggest US newspaper publishers — including Dow Jones, The Washington Post, and The New York Times Co. — have cosigned a “cease and desist” letter.

2. Verizon is expected to place a bid for Yahoo next week and Google is considering a bid too. Verizon plans to replace Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer with AOL CEO Tim Armstrong and Verizon’s executive VP, Marni Walden, who would run the combined entity, according to a report from Bloomberg.

3. Yahoo’s patents could be worth $4 billion. The company’s massive patent portfolio includes 6,000 intellectual properties in the field of mobile, data, and advertising technology.

4. It turns out the two models in the Gap ad criticised for being “racist” are sisters. The girls’ mother is reportedly actor Brooke Smith, who starred in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

5. The company behind a human-like AI bot who organizes your meetings just raised $23 million to take on Facebook and Microsoft. X.ai created Amy Ingram, the virtual PA.

6. Here’s how the crazy Emirates commercial, where men flew alongside a plane in jetpacks, was made. Emirates Airlines astounded the world by showing men flying alongside their A380 jumbo jet, 4,000 feet above Dubai.

7. This Japanese company offered an apology you’d never find in America. Akagi Nyugyo released a somber 60-second commercial to apologise for raising prices on its Garigari-kun popsicles from 60 to 70 yen.

8. Mashable announced layoffs on Thursday, which has seen it replace its chief revenue officer Seth Rogin and chief content officer Jim Roberts. Mashable CEO Pete Cashmore wrote on LinkedIn that the company is shifting from hard news to more “digital culture” coverage.

9. Taco Bell is using a chat bot to completely change how you order food. Taco Bell has teamed up with Slack to launch “TacoBot,” which allows users to order food on the instant-messaging service.

10. Here are 15 of the most shockingly racy PETA ads. The animal rights group is known for using shockvertising to spread its pro-vegetarian message.

NOW WATCH: A psychologist reveals a trick to stop being lazy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.