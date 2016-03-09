The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Facebook is bidding on rights to stream NFL’s Thursday night football.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Online advertisers are claiming ad-blockers are violating their freedom of speech. Ad-blockers are used by up to 45 million people in the US, leading to a loss of as much as $22 billion in advertising revenue this year.

2. Facebook is bidding on the rights to stream big NFL games — and it wants to create a whole new experience. It’s competing with other bidders including Amazon and Verizon.

3. Boston-based social data analytics company Crimson Hexagon has raised $20 million in growth equity financing. The round was led by Sageview Capital and brings the company’s total funding to $37.5 million.

4. This retailer has the worst advertisement for plus-size clothing we’ve ever seen. The photo shows a thin model fitting both of her legs into one leg of some plus-size shorts.

5. People are furious about this McDonald’s ad showing a gay son coming out to his dad. Anti-gay groups in Taiwan have called for a McDonald’s boycott following the ad.

6. “This is not the Abercrombie & Fitch you remember.“ Abercrombie & Fitch has been revamping its clothing and sales are beginning to climb.

7. How a Playboy competitor is turning Snapchat into more than just selfies. Since Snapchat introduced public stories, many models are finding their own slice of fame on the social network.

8. Disney CEO says selling ESPN a la carte is on the table. As of December, ESPN had lost about 7 million subscribers in the previous two years.

9. How The New York Times, Vox and other publishers adopted a product approach to news. Publishers are adopting a Silicon Valley mindset as they start to think of news in terms of “product,” reports Digiday.

10. A UK government ad “ridiculed” for claiming teachers can earn £65,000 has been cleared. There were 140 complaints that it misrepresented potential salaries, reports The Guardian.

