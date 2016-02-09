The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Youtube/Snapchat Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Viacom and Snapchat are entering a multi-year advertising deal. Viacom will have the right to sell its own content on Snapchat, as well as Snapchat’s US owned and operated advertising inventory.

2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai got a stock package worth almost $200 million. Pichai became the CEO of Google in October, after the company restructured and created the new Alphabet holding company.

3. Verizon is thinking about buying Yahoo, and AOL boss Tim Armstrong is leading the process. There haven’t been any formal talks at this point between the two companies, but Armstrong is “taking a lead in preliminary discussions.”

4. Budweiser crushed all other beers in Super Bowl 50. More than 80% of the social media discussion of beer was centered on Budweiser.

5. These are the 10 most popular commercials from Super Bowl 50. Doritos’ Crash The Super Bowl contest produced the top-shared ad this year, with 893,465 social media shares for “Ultrasound.”

6. Yelp’s earnings leaked and its stock plunged. The company swung to a net loss of $22.2 million in the fourth quarter.

7. Peyton Manning’s post-Super Bowl Budweiser plug may be “the most valuable celebrity endorsement in history.” The quarterback told a reporter in a live post-game interview he was going to “drink a lot of Budweiser” to celebrate winning the Super Bowl.

8. Starbucks is opening upscale cafes where plain black coffee costs $4. The cafe is called Starbucks Reserve and it’s one of about 500 similar stores that the company plans to open globally.

9. The state of online ad viewability in Europe is bad and could be getting worse. The percentage of ads that are technically viewable in Europe fell from 63% in the third quarter to 58% in the fourth quarter of 2015, reports Digiday.

10. Staff at Vice UK are moving to unionize to “share in the success” of the media company. They want a “fair and transparent system” for pay and benefits, The Guardian reported.

