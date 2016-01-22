The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is paying Apple $1 billion just to stay as the default search engine on the iPhone. That number comes from the ongoing Google/Oracle legal battle.

2. Nestle’s Butterfinger is declaring war on the NFL’s excessive celebration rules. It is offering offending players $50,000 to cover fines.

3. Here’s how Google tries to save you from some of the worst ads on the internet. Google went on an ad-banning rampage last year, disabling more than 780 million “bad ads.”

4. Tracking blocker Ghostery accused Adblock Plus of extorting money from advertisers. Ghostery was responding to Adblock Plus’ claims that the two companies are “in the same realm.”

5. Yahoo reportedly rejected ‘several’ offers to buy its core business. It said the potential buyers included a private-equity firm.

6. A developer is so frustrated by the Windows 10 app store, he’s telling people to stop writing Windows apps. Apps never show up in the search engine.

7. The US government held a contest to identify evil propaganda robots on Facebook and Twitter. The Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) held a special contest last year to identify so-called “influence bots.”

8. Twitter COO Adam Bain has said companies that focus on gender inclusion in the workforce perform better. He shared his thoughts in HeForShe’s first gender parity report.

9. Bud Light has recruited Amy Schumer and Seth Rogen for a Super Bowl ad. The celebrity spot is part of an effort to boost Bud Light sales, Ad Age reports.

10. The Wall Street Journal plans three more vertical apps. While the Journal has a main app for its content, the publisher is also making specific apps, reports Digiday.

