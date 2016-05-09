The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Harvey Nichols This is the makeover Harvey Nichols gave the President.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple had a meeting with frustrated podcasters. The podcasters reportedly discussed in “frank terms” their biggest issues to a roomful of Apple employees.

2. Inside the fancy YouTube event with screaming teens and big-name performers that’s designed to steal TV ad dollars. YouTube’s Brand Cast was as glitzy as ever this year and we have the photos.

3. The editor of the ill-fated The New Day newspaper signed off with a bizarre letter that appeared to suggest critics should look at “euthanasia.” UK publisher The Trinity Mirror’s latest national newspaper experiment came to a sudden end on Friday just nine weeks after launching.

4. 17 of the most shameless Chinese rip-offs of Western brands. The counterfeit goods industry in China is enormous.

5. A British department store trolled Obama for his “Dad jeans” and gave him a “makeover.” In a new campaign, dubbed “Great men deserve great style,” Harvey Nichols runs through the achievements of five famous men, before attacking one aspect of their style.

6. An unlikely restaurant won over millennials by ignoring them. Red Lobster was named the top restaurant choice among 18- to 24-year-olds in a recent survey by Nation’s Restaurant News that included 173 other brands.

7. This picture shows the absurdity of the NCAA’s rules on endorsements. The money has to go somewhere if, as mandated by NCAA rules, it can’t go to the players themselves — one place it is going is the players’ girlfriends.

8. Junk food companies are trying to survive with an unlikely strategy. Some of the most infamously unhealthy companies are trying to regain their trust by encouraging consumers to eat — and buy — less junk.

9. Comcast has acquired French ad tech startup StickyAds, Recode reports. There’s no word yet on the price of the transaction.

10. Cheddar, the “CNBC for Millennials,” has gone behind a paywall. Former BuzzFeed and Daily Mail executive Jon Steinberg’s startup is debuting a new subscription video-on-demand service for Cheddar priced at $6.99 a month on Monday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.