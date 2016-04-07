The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A bunch of big US websites said they’re likely to support legal action against ad blockers. Research firm Medianomics carried out a survey of 42 websites and multi-site networks to assess which tactics they are likely to use in order to address the impact of ad blockers.

2. Another ad blocker claimed Adblock Plus used a trademark complaint to force it offline. One of the developers behind Adblock Ultimate says a trademark complaint from the company behind Adblock Plus forced his software out of the Google Chrome Web Store.

3. Rhode Island’s $5 million tourism campaign went viral for all the wrong reasons, and the ad agency that took the fall explains what happened. The video was lampooned by American, English, Australian, and Icelandic media.

4. Yahoo told potential buyers that it expects to lose another 15% in revenue this year. Re/code’s Kara Swisher got her hands on Yahoo’s sale “book” that was handed out to potential buyers.

5. Verizon bought a big stake in a $650 million video company popular with teens. Verizon now holds a 24.5% share in AwesomenessTV.

6. A former ad exec who sold his firm to Microsoft has spent the last 20 years restoring this mansion in Los Angeles — take a look inside. Leonard Fenton’s home is a 13,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece called “Artemesia.”

7. Domino’s new app orders you pizza automatically with zero clicks. On opening the app, which launched on Wednesday, users are presented with a 10-second countdown before their pizza is ordered.

8. Facebook proved how serious it is about live video with a huge product update. The company has completely revamped its broadcast product, Live, adding features and putting a new hub for finding streams.

9. Targeted ads could affect our self-esteem and make us better people. A study, published on March 27, claims that targeted ads could even make you donate more money to charity.

10. Inside the anti-advertising movement that’s recruiting ad agency workers to destroy billboards and replace them with art. We interviewed a founder of the Brandalism movement.

