The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Apartment’s.com Lil Wayne stars in Apartments.com’s Super Bowl ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This is all we know about the Super Bowl ads so far. Super Bowl 50 is almost here and lots of brands, including Audi, Pepsi, and SunTrust have already released their ads.

2. LinkedIn is crashing after weak earnings guidance. LinkedIn shares plunged by as much as 21% in after-hours trading on Thursday.

3. Snapchat has run its first app-install ad — a big sign the app is revving up its monetisation engines. The ad was for the SGN-owned mobile game “Cookie Jam” and it appeared in Snapchat’s Discover section.

4. Here’s how your company could be a Super Bowl advertiser without spending $5 million on a TV ad. Splashing out $5 million on one 30-second slot is too big a gamble for some advertisers.

5. These people left Yahoo less than three years after their startups got acquired by Marissa Mayer. They include Nick D’Aloisio, Ramy Adeeb, Eric Vishria.

6. Shares of Tinder owner Match Group have plunged 26% in the past two days. Match’s stock is now trading at $9, well below its $12 IPO price from November.

7. These are the seven sneaky strategies TV ads use to get you to spend more. Slogans, jingles, and celebrities are just some of the tactics.

8. Here’s how you can unlock Uber’s secret VIP program. There’s a little-known perk that regular Uber customers can unlock — once you take 100 rides.

9. Volkswagen released its first ad campaign since the emissions scandal. The brand is hoping the campaign will remind customers why it has, until recently, been seen as a “lifelong companion.”

10. These twin models just got hired by Calvin Klein — and now they’re taking over fashion. They are the stars of the latest campaign for Calvin Klein’s gender-neutral cologne, CK2.

