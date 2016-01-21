The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

WSJ/Screenshot WhatsApp founder Jan Koum.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. WhatsApp and Messenger are going to start monetizing. Until now, subscription fees appeared to be one of the messenger service’s primary plans for monetisation.

2. AOL is teaming up with Taboola to take on Facebook’s “walled garden.” AOL announced on Tuesday that it will partner with Taboola to share content between all the brands under the AOL umbrella.

3. University of Oregon faculty are thrilled that an “insulting” multimillion dollar ad campaign is getting shut down. The university has spent some $5 million in a campaign to rebrand itself.

4. These are the 6 biggest things that will shake up the TV industry in 2016. Every year, certain themes and patterns from the TV world emerge.

5. A Costco-killer just raked in another $100 million to convert the next generation of bulk buyers. Boxed Wholesale is taking in cash to ramp up its fight against Amazon and Costco.

6. Hershey is relaunching a cult classic that has been called “most undervalued brand in the world.” The confection company is relaunching the Take 5 Bar.

7. Gawker is selling a small piece of itself to pay for its legal fight with Hulk Hogan. The deal is a big move for Gawker, which had famously raised very little outside capital.

8. A “zombie army” of bots is going to steal $7.2 billion from the advertising industry this year. White Ops conducted a study using 49 advertisers that were given detection tags to measure the amount of non-human traffic on their advertising.

9. Ogilvy & Mather have appointed a new CEO. Longtime agency veteran John Seifert will succeed Miles Young report the Wall Street Journal.

10. The BBC is facing brutal criticism in a leaked report into predatory former DJ Jimmy Savile. The report includes “devastating detail” of the BBC’s “sheer scale of awareness” of Savile’s actions reports the Guardian.

