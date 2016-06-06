The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Mark Zuckerberg was so scared of Google Plus he declared a company-wide “lockdown.” At the time of Google Plus’ launch, the Facebook boss encouraged employees to work crazy hours to improve its own product, according to an upcoming book from former Facebook employee Antonio Garcia Martinez.

2. Uber says advertising is a “necessary evil” as it rolls out its first big UK campaign. The UK ad focuses on the stories of Uber drivers in an attempt to humanize the brand, so it can expand beyond early adopters of the app.

3. The difference between Facebook and Twitter is perfectly summed up by one line in a job listing. The message to Twitter employees seems to be to focus on perfection, rather than speed, unlike Facebook which places an emphasis on moving fast.

4. Fox apologised has apologised for an X-Men billboard that showed Jennifer Lawrence being “strangled.” People complained that the ad was offensive because it used violence against women for marketing purposes.

5. AMC live-streamed a TV show on Facebook. The network experimented by streaming the pilot episode of its new series “Preacher” — showing that Facebook Live could present an opportunity to debut teasers.

6. One of Steve Jobs’ longtime advisors says Apple’s iPhone names are confusing customers. Advertising executive Ken Segall said the modern Apple, under the leadership of CEO Tim Cook, has created “confusing” products that he finds “bewildering.”

7. KFC is making a major change to fix one of the biggest problems in the fast-food industry. The chain officially announced it was rolling out mobile payment (using Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay), with system-wide adoption expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

8. Lululemon’s founder says athleisure is over — now it’s all about “streetnic.” It’s the sort of apparel that puts technicality — like sweat-wicking, odor-killing attributes, all components to Lululemon’s signature apparel — first, versus simply trying to appeal to a trend.

9. An investment banker made an Eminem video parody about the annual Mary Meeker presentation about the state of the web. Terence Kawaja, the CEO of LUMA Partners released a comedy video, set to “Lose Yourself” by Eminem.

10. Publishers are saying that Google AMP is keeping up to its promise on speed, but it’s not driving much traffic. Slate and The Atlantic are getting only 4% or less of their traffic from AMP, despite formatting nearly all of their content for it, according to Digiday.

