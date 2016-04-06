The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Gap/Twitter Gap Kids was forced to apologise for this ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Disney CEO Bob Iger may have to delay his retirement for the fourth time. Analysts predict that Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, may have to extend his contract beyond 2018 — when he had planned to retire — after the departure of his heir apparent, chief operating officer Thomas Staggs.

2. Twitter won the rights to stream NFL Thursday Night games. Visitors to Twitter will have access to free live-streaming of the games, without needing to login.

3. A former Victoria’s Secret model reveals she was told to lose weight before the fashion show. Former Angel Erin Heatherton revealed to Time’s Motto that she was told she had to slim down before the show.

4. There’s a shocking difference between clothing advertised on Facebook and what consumers are getting. There’s a host of absurdly cheap apparel websites advertising on Facebook, including Zaful, Rosegal, SammyDress, RoseWe, TideBuy, Choies, and Dreslily.

5. Gap has apologised over an ad for its kids clothing line that people said was racist. The #GapKidsxED campaign ad showed two white girls in impressive acrobatic positions, while a black girl was used as an armrest.

6. Honey Maid is calling on Americans to be more accepting of other cultures. One ad in particular from its latest campaign, “Neighbours,” appears to draw directly on the heightened tensions and often-polarising debate around immigration issues in the lead up to the US election.

7. Burberry is printing codes on its products to encourage customers to use Snapchat in-store. Burberry is the first brand to use Snapchat’s QR-style “Snapcode” feature to give people access to exclusive content when they are shopping.

8. Pinterest is finally taking ads global. On Wednesday, the popular online bulletin board began pushing “pins” sponsored by advertisers into countries outside the United States, starting with Britain.

9.Video ad network Virool has raised $12 million in Series A funding.Participants in the round included: Menlo Ventures, Yahoo! Japan, Flint Capital, and 500 Startups.

10. It looks like China is about to squash a $7 billion luxury industry. A new Chinese fee on packages purchased abroad may bring down a multibillion-dollar “grey market” for luxury goods.

