The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Snapchat raised a fresh round of funding, but its valuation is unchanged from last year. Snapchat raised $175 million from Fidelity Investments at a $16 billion valuation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

2. Outbrain acquired Revee in order to tell publishers how much revenue each individual article is pulling in. It hooks up with publishers’ ad servers to provide a dashboard view of which articles are earning the most money.

3. Wendy’s openly hates on McDonald’s and Burger King with a bizarre new website. The fast food chain has launched a new website featuring ads for “freezy diskz” and frozen burger patties.

4. Marissa Mayer is secretly trying to sell a “package deal” that would keep her as Yahoo CEO. Yahoo has received over 40 “expressions of interest” from potential buyers of its core business so far.

5. There will be a movie of the former Google employee’s novel which describes all the sex and drugs at a fictional search ad company. Filip Syta’s “The Show,” will be turned into a film, according to his publisher.

6. This is what Snapchat could look like in the future. The unofficial 5napchat10 website, created by a student, provides an imaginative insight into how the ephemeral messaging app could develop.

7. Link shortening service Bitly expects to double its revenue to $20 million this year. Bitly wants the world to know that it’s more than just a link shortening service.

8. KFC has a new Colonel Sanders — and the CEO doesn’t care if customers hate him. Comedian David Alan Grier announced on Twitter that he had been cast as the first African-American Colonel Sanders.

9. Trinity Mirror and The Telegraph are the latest publishers to test blocking the ad blockers. The publishers are preventing people with ad blockers switched on from viewing content, reports Digiday.

10. Sales estimates suggest Trinity Mirror’s The New Day newspaper, which launched this week, is averaging 150,000 daily readers. It is believed the UK publisher hopes to reach daily sales of 200,000, according to The Drum.

