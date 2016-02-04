The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The Yahoo acquisition guessing game is underway, and one big name has been crossed off the list. Verizon, AT&T, Disney, and Comcast have all been mentioned as potential bidders — but News Corp has no interest in buying the company, according to a source familiar with the matter.

2. Google’s search chief is retiring. Amit Singhal is leaving the company to spend more time doing philanthropic work, machine learning executive John Giannandrea will take over.

3. Publishers are forming link-sharing pacts with each other, Digiday reports. The Daily Dot, for example, regularly post other publishers’ articles on its Facebook page, which will post Daily Dot links in return.

4. We went inside Adblock Plus’ “Camp David” European peace talks. Ad tech companies, trade bodies, publishers, journalists, and non-profits sat down to discuss the formation of its Acceptable Ads Committee.

5. IBM bought three ad agencies in a week in a week, and now has 10,000 people working on advertising. The latest acquisition is German digital agency ecx.io.

6. Google is giving free advertising to anti-terrorist organisations. A new program aims to increase the visibility of anti-radical organisations in search results.

7. Here’s why Apple is rebooting its “game-changer” billboard ads. The “Shot on iPhone 6” campaign is back.

8. Instagram is trying to make itself even more appealing to TV advertisers. It has doubled the length of its video ads to 60-seconds.

9. The hedge fund that blasted Yahoo’s $7 million holiday party isn’t buying Marissa Mayer’s rebuttal. Mayer claimed actual costs were only about one-third of what has been reported.

10. Victoria’s Secret customers are furious about this ‘trashy’ ad they say caters to men. Victoria’s Secret’s ads are notoriously sexy, but some consumers think the retailer has gone too far.

