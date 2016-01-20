The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is testing a clever way to hurt one of Facebook’s biggest money-makers. Mobile app installations have become the latest battleground in the competition between Google and Facebook.

2. Univision bought a controlling stake in satire news site The Onion. According to NPR, Univision purchased a 40% stake.

3. Coca-Cola just launched a massive new ad campaign to change the conversation around sugary drinks. The “Taste the Feeling” campaign is part of an effort to combat the trend of declining soda sales.

4. Viral publisher Elite Daily’s traffic dropped last year — so it’s shifting focus to video. Elite Daily had a 38% decrease from January to December last year.

5. You can take an Uber to the Super Bowl — but not a Lyft or a taxi. The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company effectively bought exclusive rights to the Super Bowl.

6. Apple is going to start selling the $1,500 Hermès Apple Watch online on Friday. The Hermès online store will also start selling the Apple Watch.

7. ESPN says Apple is “frustrated” with negotiations over its TV service. Apple’s online TV streaming service has been several years coming, according to ESPN president John Skipper.

8. This unique business model is taking over retail — and customers are saying they hate it. Many subscription-based retailers have come under fire for not having clear disclosures about their billing practices.

9. This healthy fast-food chain is trying to cash in on Chipotle’s day off. For fast-casual chain Freshii, there may be a silver lining to Chipotle’s recent food safety scandals.

10. Pinterest is about to start doing video advertising. It’s unclear what form the video ads will take, reports Digiday.

