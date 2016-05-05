The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Rubicon Project/YouTube Frank Addante tops our list of the best paid people in ad tech.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 17 best-paid people in ad tech. This is the second year we have compiled our “ad tech rich list” — a ranking of the best-paid executives that work for ad tech businesses.

2. The UK’s newest newspaper is closing after just nine weeks. The “politically-neutral” tabloid-style newspaper, The New Day, launched at the end of February and had aimed to reach an audience that had “fallen out of love with newspapers.”

3. Here’s how to find out everything Google knows about you. The information can be shared by Google with advertisers to make their ads are more effective.

4. Yahoo lost a deal that brought in $100 million a year in almost pure profit. Yahoo’s 15-year-long partnership deal with AT&T has come to an end.

5. Google competitor DuckDuckGo made so much money last year, it’s giving away $225,000. DuckDuckGo’s niche is private, anonymous internet search, targeted at those of us who are creeped out by how much data Google collects.

6. YouTube is planning its own cable killer. The video streaming site is working on a subscription service called “Unplugged” that would offer customers a bundle of TV channels that they could stream live online.

7. A huge ad company shifted $200 million of its TV money to YouTube — and the reason why ought to terrify TV execs. Magna Global has committed to spending $250 million on YouTube ads over the next five quarters as part of a three-year partnership, with most of that spend coming directly out of its TV budget.

8. Hulu explained why it’s building an online cable-TV competitor, and announced it has reached 12 million subscribers. The offering is part of a push to rethink TV and will include a greater emphasis on personalisation, CEO Mike Hopkins said.

9. Anti-Trump campaigners have spent more than $75 million on TV ads. The data is from Kantar.

10. Opera officially launched its browser that blocks all web ads — except on foursites. Rather than downloading a browser extension or app, Opera users can now activate ad blocking in the settings of their browsers.

