The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Yahoo’s big media hires have complained that they have to compete against “Kim Kardashian’s arse.” Yahoo’s content strategy is frustrating a lot of its own writers and other media personalities, with some complaining about the front page algorithm.

2. Twitter shares surged on Monday after a Mastercard exec discussed a potential partnership. Mastercard’s president of international markets said the company sees social networking services such as Twitter and Facebook as potential partners in Silicon Valley.

3. Get ready for a Facebook miss. Facebook smashed Wall Street expectations with its fourth-quarter 2015 earnings, but analysts from Deutsche Bank warn that its growth in Q1 likely won’t be as strong.

4. People have threatened to boycott American Eagle’s wildly successful lingerie brand. The company announced that its viral #AerieMan campaign, which touted male body positivity, was a parody.

5. These are the 10 most-liked TV commercials of 2016 so far. Analytics company Ace Metrix ranked the 10 ads that were able to “get noticed” during the first quarter of 2016.

6. People are furious at actress Emma Watson after an ad from years ago went viral. In 2013, she was featured in an ad for Lancome’s Blanc Expert — a skin lightening product.

7. Only one third of US presidential campaign budgets go on ads. A report on political advertising from Borrell Associates gives the complete breakdown of campaign spending by category.

8. Facebook is investigating ads from people smugglers promising entry to the EU. The ads targeted would-be migrants, offering a ticket for a new boat route departing from Turkey and landing in Italy.

9. These before-and-after photos show how much Victoria’s Secret has changed. A huge reason for the company’s $6 billion valuation is its very successful marketing strategy.

10. Disney’s COO is leaving the company. Thomas Staggs had been the favourite to succeed Bob Iger as Disney chief executive.

