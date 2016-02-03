The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo hangs the “for sale” sign. Company chairman Maynard Webb writes that Yahoo is “exploring additional strategic alternatives.”

2. Yahoo will lay off 15% of its workers. The company said during its earnings call on Tuesday the cuts are part of a four-point “strategic plan for growth” that will streamline its product offerings.

3. Yahoo admitted it overpaid for Tumblr. Yahoo took a $230 million write down on the blogging site and said that the site hadn’t met its revenue targets.

4. Uber changed its logo — and people are already calling it ugly. The new look debuted on Tuesday.

5. College kids are obsessed with an X-rated Snapchat alternative called “Fleek.” “It’s like Snapchat, but with more boobs,” one Georgetown University sophomore said.

6. KFC customers hate the new Colonel, and the CEO says that’s a good thing. KFC will reveal the new celebrity to play Colonel Sanders in a spot set to air during the Super Bowl pre-game coverage.

7. Drake has a Super Bowl ad that hilariously ruins his “Hotline Bling” dance moves. The singer and his meme-worthy dance moves are hitting the small screen in a new ad for T-Mobile.

8. Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler stars in a Super Bowl ad as a singing, Skittles portrait of himself. Skittles released its Super Bowl 50 commercial on Tuesday.

9. This slimming pills ad was banned in the UK for promoting “an unhealthy body image.” The ad sparked 200 complaints for presenting an actress as needing to lose weight, despite looking slim and entirely healthy.

10. Cadillac killing the ELR reminds us of the most obnoxious car commercial ever. The $58,000 car has had an unceremonious run as Cadillac’s feisty plug-in.

