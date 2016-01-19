The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

WSJ/Screenshot WhatsApp CEO Jan Koum

1. The CEO of WhatsApp explained why it killed its subscription fee. By removing the subscription, WhatsApp is accessible to a massive number of new users, especially in emerging markets.

2. Here are four reasons why ad budgets may do a U-turn back to TV networks. An analyst is predicting “the beginning of a long-term trend of marketers returning to legacy media.”

3. It looks like OpenX is one of the few net profitable companies in the ad tech sector. The company said in a press release it generated $140 million in net revenue last year.

4. This Goldman Sachs note is behind the theory that Apple has figured out how “to starve Google’s core business into irrelevance.” The note contains a description of how much revenue Goldman believes Apple supplies to Google.

5. Here’s how Facebook and Snapchat are shaping the future of mobile video. In a new report from BI Intelligence, we take a look at the explosion of short-form mobile video.

6. These are the weird original logos of Apple, Amazon, and other tech giants. Here are some examples of logos that haven’t quite survived the test of time.

7. Vacation rental firm HomeAway’s latest ad attacks Airbnb’s “sharing economy.” HomeAway is looking to hit home just how uncomfortable home-sharing can be by pointing out many of the odd habits that can be exhibited by guests.

8. Twitter is down for some users. Many visitors to the site are being greeted with an error message on Tuesday morning, and desktop app TweetDeck is not functioning properly.

9. Russia’s Google could be poised for a huge 2016. Against the backdrop of a falling ruble and GDP that has shrunk over 4% during the second and third quarters of 2015, the company has performed exceptionally well.

10. Coke is hyping a new ad campaign to boost sales. The soda giant is expected to unveil its new campaign “Taste the Feeling” this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.

