The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. 45 people at Facebook were just told to find new positions.The staffers were part of the account management and sales teams responsible for LiveRail products within the company’s “publisher ad tech group.” LiveRail’s former CEO, Mark Trefgarne, left Facebook on Friday.

2. Google’s vision of the future is a smart assistant that follows you everywhere. The company is working towards creating a smart assistant that can follow you anywhere, according to this year’s “Founders’ Letter.”

3. Comcast’s NBCUniversal division is acquiring DreamWorks Animation in a $3.8 billion deal. “DreamWorks will help us grow our film, television, theme parks, and consumer products businesses for years to come,” said Steve Burke, the CEO of NBCUniversal.

4. 7 reasons why Comcast acquiring DreamWorks is a terrible idea. BTIG Research analyst Richard Greenfield penned an open letter to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts explaining why he thinks the deal will turn out to be a “mistake.”

5. The UK’s ad regulator is cracking down on ads that stereotype women. The Advertising Standards Authority is launching a formal investigation into “gender stereotyping” in advertising.

6. How sponsorship has (and hasn’t) changed since the London 2012 Olympics. A cautionary approach is somewhat expected, given Olympic marketers have always been fearful of clashing with the Euros soccer tournament.

7. Mountain Dew is back with another surreal ad — this time there’s a twerking cat. Just like its “PuppyMonkeyBaby” Super Bowl spot, this ad has split opinions.

8. Even Yahoo’s security guard is worried about Marissa Mayer. In a telling anecdote from a recent Bloomberg feature on Yahoo, a security guard at Yahoo’s New York office asked a reporter and editor, “unprompted,” whether Mayer would stay in her job. When they asked the question back to him, the security guard “shook his head, grimaced, and tugged at his collar.”

9. KFC is testing edible bowls made of tortilla. The “India-first innovation” will be tested in Bangalore, a city in southern India, but may be rolled out globally if the trial proves successful.

10. Amazon plans to “significantly” increase investment in video as it goes to war with Netflix. Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky stressed that the company is seeing better engagement and conversions from Prime members who use the video service

