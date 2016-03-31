The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo is changing the rules in the fight to replace its board. Yahoo will allow investors who have held stake of at least 3% in the struggling internet company for a minimum of three years to nominate directors to its board.

2. A new Hillary Clinton ad goes after Trump without even mentioning his name. Hillary Clinton just released an ad urging New Yorkers to vote for her in the primary.

3. Microsoft may want to back a Yahoo buyout for the same reason it invested in Uber. Microsoft is suddenly interested in backing a potential Yahoo buyout deal.

4. Pepsi has a new hipster attitude. On Wednesday, PepsiCo revealed Mtn Dew Black Label, a “deeper darker Dew,” following its other attempts to emphasise the authenticity of the company’s brands.

5. Apple has matched Microsoft’s NFL deal by giving MLB coaches iPads. Apple and MLB signed a multi-year deal to make iPad Pros available to teams that want to use them to view data and visualisations to make in-game tweaks.

6. Microsoft is developing an in-built ad blocker for its Edge browser. The Edge browser is Microsoft’s replacement for Internet Explorer, which is slowly being phased out.

7. Chipotle might be launching a burger chain. The company filed a trademark application for the phrase “Better Burger” this month.

8. Soccer legend Pelé is suing Samsung for $30 million for allegedly using his lookalike in an ad to sell TVs. The ad in question appeared in The New York Times last October and does not directly refer to Pelé.

9. Instagram is coaching advertisers to approach it exactly the same way they do Facebook. It is telling advertisers to use the same creative in ads on both platforms — and to rely less on free, organic reach, Digiday reports.

10. Adblock Plus won another legal battle with German publishers. Parent company Eyeo has fended off a fifth legal challenge in Germany, The Guardian reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.